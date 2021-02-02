Winter parking ban now in effect in Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has put the overnight, on-street winter parking ban into effect

This ban means no parking on city streets from 12 A.M. – 6 A.M. in residential neighborhoods and 2 A.M.- 6 A.M. in the east and west downtown areas.

Free overnight, public parking lots are cleared of snow and available at:

Wright’s Landing Marina Parking Lot

Breitbeck Bell Tower Parking Log

Cayuga and West First Street Parking Lot (along sidewalk only)

Burkle Street Parking Lot

Fort Pool Parking Lot

Route 48 Parking Lot (South of Post Office)

West Schuyler Street Parking area (along the fence line)

The overnight winter parking ban in Oswego runs from December 1st to March 31st but can be placed on and off at the Mayor’s discretion.

According to Barlow, “I’m pleased to make it until the month of February before having to place the winter parking ban in effect but with snow accumulating on the ground and snow consistently in our forecast, putting the winter parking ban in effect is the safest and responsible thing to do at this time. As always, I’ll lift the winter parking ban once conditions are suitable. In the mean-time, I thank Oswego residents for their cooperation and kindly ask to give our plow drivers ample space to safely clear the roads, avoid double parking at all times and be sure to shovel your sidewalks and clear your neighborhood fire hydrants,” Barlow said.