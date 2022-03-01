SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Just a little snow tonight, but after a mainly quiet Wednesday more snow follows…

At a glance:

A coating to an inch of snow for most, but a few more inches around the Tug Hill tonight

Mainly quiet and cooler Wednesday

More accumulating snow for all Wednesday night followed by a shot of colder air again for the last half of the week

OVERNIGHT:

A little area of low pressure has moved to the east of Central New York last this evening. Colder air coming in has changed rain showers to snow showers. Most see nothing more than a slushy coating to maybe an inch, but upwards of a couple inches or so could occur over the higher terrain.

Lows tonight drop into the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

There may be lingering lake flurries/snow showers around to start Wednesday, otherwise much of Wednesday looks to be dry and cooler, more seasonable as highs reach the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

A developing storm system with a stronger cold front slides through the region Wednesday night. Some snow showers and squalls are likely Wednesday night for all.

It appears at least a coating to 2 inches of snow falls Wednesday night for most across CNY with locally higher amounts possible, especially across the higher terrain.

Another coating to as much as an inch or two of fluffy snow could fall Thursday morning south and southeast of Lake Ontario, with the hills south of Syracuse having the best chance of 2 inches of snow Thursday morning. Any lake effect snow showers taper off during the midday/afternoon.

Temperatures drop into the teens to near 20 by daybreak Thursday with a gusty wind sending wind chills down into the single digits at times. Highs Thursday dip back into the 20s.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week across CNY looks mainly quiet with just a touch of lake effect possible mainly north of Syracuse. We think some sunshine returns for the end the week, but highs remain a little below average on Friday in the low 30s.

A warming trend is on the way over the weekend. Stay tuned to see how warm it gets, and whether there’s any rain/snow in the forecast.