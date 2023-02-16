SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –After a record breaker Wednesday with a feel of May in the air, but we took a step back Thursday before winter reality strikes Friday. Details are below…

Ice threat Friday morning

An area of low pressure late Thursday evening was tracking northeast out of the Ohio River Valley with some rain to move in Central New York overnight.

After midnight, this developing storm moves overhead and, in its wake, colder air begins to blow in heading into Friday morning. This will cause any rain to end as snow and possibly a period of freezing rain/wintry mix from northwest to southeast across CNY between about 5 and 9 am Friday.

Up to ¼” of ice accretion is possible for the Watertown and North Country area Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect Thursday night through Friday afternoon as far south as the counties bordering Lake Ontario

A brief return to February to end the week

By sunrise Friday the wind is whipping out of the west-northwest and temperatures are falling out of the 40s and into the 30s with any rain/mix changing to snow during the morning commute.

A coating to an inch or so of snow is expected across the region Friday morning with possibly a glazing of ice in spots too. So, when heading out Friday morning be careful as any untreated surface could be or turn icy sometime around the morning commute for much of CNY.

Temperatures should fall back into the 20s later Friday morning and afternoon as lake effect snow showers/flurries linger off Lake Ontario into the afternoon and evening south and southeast of Lake Ontario.

Winds could gust over 30 mph at times Friday out of the northwest making it feel more like the teens much of the day. So, when heading out Friday make sure you dress like its February! Oh wait, it is February! 😉

Just as fast is it gets colder, we start to warm again

As we’ve seen so many times this winter, the cold air just can’t stick.

After we get rid of some lake effect clouds and flurries close to sunrise Saturday it turns into a sunny day. The sun angle is getting higher and higher as we get deeper into February so we should be able to rise close to 40 degrees.

We will caution, however, that there is still a bit of a breeze and although not as strong as on Friday it will be enough to make it ‘feel’ like it is closer to 30 degrees.

We look to warm even more for Sunday.