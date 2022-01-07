Winter sports lovers excited about the snow

TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Winter sports lovers flock to mountains to enjoy the latest snowfall across New York State.

Song and Labrador Mountain have the perfect weather to make snow for the weekend. The owner for the mountains says they’re getting ready. “We’re making snow like crazy, we have over 50 snow guns here at Song and the same thing at Lab and next week we have single digits Monday and Tuesday so the snow guns will really be cranking it out,” said Peter Harris.

Steve Axtell and his four-year-old daughter Allie try to get to Song Mountain almost everyday after school. “I think it’s great just to get her outside and give her something that she can look forward to outdoors and get her to keep moving and learning and learning by being outside.” He said this snowfall, excites them! “It’s great, it’s the first time it felt like winter all year.”

Harris expects both mountains to be busy over the weekend. For times, click here: https://www.skicny.com/weeklyhours/