Winter storm leaves messy cleanup for some residents

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest winter storm caused a messy clean-up for many across Central New York.

Several Central New Yorkers were outside their homes in the morning cleaning off their cars, shoveling their driveway, and snow blowing. The messy weather made it difficult for some residents, but that didn’t stop them from cleaning up the mess.

Angela Sharp, a resident in the Eastwood Neighborhood, started her clean-up in the early morning hours on Friday. Sharp says she would clean for two to three hours at a time, take a break, and then start up again. She says it’s hard work, but it has to get done.

“I wanted to keep it up, and that’s what I’ve been doing, and it’s like dark at night, and I’m out here, and it’s good exercise. But it’s grueling hard work because I’m not a man, and I am a senior citizen, so,” says Sharp.

Sharp’s neighbor, Robin Ames, was also there to lend a helping hand. Ames lives right around the corner from Sharp, and luckily her driveway was plowed. However, Ames says she had to clean off her car, which took her about 20 minutes.

“It was hard even walking in the road. The streets haven’t been plowed yet,” says Ames.

If you haven’t had the chance to clean up the snow outside your home or clear off your car, make sure you take your time and stay hydrated.