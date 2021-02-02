Use caution driving this morning: Storm brings snow-covered roads across Central New York

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Many people in Central New York woke up to a new layer of snow on Tuesday morning. Depending on where you are in the NewsChannel 9 viewing area, you received anywhere from a dusting to a few inches.

While those to the south and east of Syracuse received the most snow, it is areas downstate that are impacted the most. On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a State of Emergency for 44 counties in New York. Areas in New York City were receiving snowfall at a rate of two inches or more an hour at times, which made it difficult for snowplows to keep up.

Back in Central New York, there are many schools and businesses that are either delayed or closed. Stay with NewsChannel 9 for the latest.