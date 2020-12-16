ALERT: Winter Storm Watches are in effect for areas south of Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Cortland, Chenango, Tompkins and Otsego counties from late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

A storm developing near the Mid-Atlantic/N.C. Coast Wednesday evening will strengthen and ride up the coast to just south of New England later Wednesday night into Thursday.

At this time it appears the heaviest snow will stay south of the Syracuse area, but across the southern parts of CNY there could be a foot or more of snow occurring between sunset Wednesday and mid-morning Thursday.

Click here for the more details on the amounts and timing of the storm with regards to CNY.

A Winter Storm Watch is issued when there is the POSSIBILITY for winter weather that could have a significant impact.

Stay tuned for latest updates on NewsChannel 9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Almanac

Almanac

Almanac

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Current Snowfall Forecast

Current Snowfall Forecast

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Seasonal Snowfall Totals

Snow Map

Snow Map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected