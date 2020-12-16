ALERT: Winter Storm Watches are in effect for areas south of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Cortland, Chenango, Tompkins and Otsego counties from late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

A storm developing near the Mid-Atlantic/N.C. Coast Wednesday evening will strengthen and ride up the coast to just south of New England later Wednesday night into Thursday.

At this time it appears the heaviest snow will stay south of the Syracuse area, but across the southern parts of CNY there could be a foot or more of snow occurring between sunset Wednesday and mid-morning Thursday.

A Winter Storm Watch is issued when there is the POSSIBILITY for winter weather that could have a significant impact.

