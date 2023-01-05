SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our Spring-like weather lingered into Thursday, but Winter tries to sneak back in by the weekend. Details are below…

Is winter actually returning to Central New York?

Still no sign of any significant winter weather (either cold or snow) through the rest of this week and the weekend for the most part, but there is SOME snow in the forecast for a change.

We start out dry Thursday evening but close to sunrise we expect a mix of rain and snow showers to arrive in Central New York.

There could be a slushy coating to an inch of snow over the hills Friday as a weak weather system comes through and more seasonable air arrives. In lower elevations the combination of temperatures above freezing and warm ground from our recent spell of mild weather means little if any accumulations.

After Friday, there will be some lake effect to deal with to start the weekend.

A few additional inches of snow are possible Friday night into Saturday near the Southern Tug Hill then farther south into Central New York due to lake effect, but that’s about it for the time being.

Something we all feel this first full weekend of 2023 is more of a seasonable chill with highs back to near 35 which is still a little milder than normal for January standards.

Still, it doesn’t look like a major change to prolonged winter cold and snow for us here in Central New York in the near term.