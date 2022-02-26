SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a nice, but breezy start to the weekend, more snow and higher winds will return for Sunday.

Most of central New York will experience a quiet Saturday night under partly cloudy skies with chilly winds at 10-15 mph. But those winds passing over Lake Ontario will bring lake effect snow across Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for those counties through Sunday evening as 3-6″ of snow is expected.

By Sunday afternoon, more widespread snow showers will arrive, even a few squalls, all thanks to a passing cold front. Winds are expected to gust near 30 mph. This could bring rapidly changing conditions with reduced visibility and slippery roads. Snow totals look to be minimal around a trace to a couple inches.

Once the front passes, much colder air will settle in Sunday night and into Monday. Though it looks to be a mostly sunny day on Monday, high temperatures will only be near 20 degrees.