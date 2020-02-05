Winter Weather alerts issued ahead of Thursday-Friday’s storm

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of central New York for late Wednesday night through early Thursday afternoon/evening due to some snow and ice accumulations expected.

A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for Wayne, northern Cayuga, Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties from Thursday night into Friday night due to the threat of snow that could be falling heavy at times.

A storm system moving in from the Ohio Valley late tonight will produce a shot of snow near and especially after midnight that will change a wintry mix early to mid-Thursday morning. Eventually many from about the Thruway, Syracuse area points south will see any precipitation left turn to spotty light rain showers and or drizzle for Thursday afternoon. A bit of a wintry mix could linger north of Syracuse much of the day as the cold air will be locked in more so.

About 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected late tonight through the start of Thursday, and a glazing to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible Thursday morning too. This will not be a major icing event, but it doesn’t take much ice to make things quite slick if surfaces are not treated. Bottom line be careful if you will be doing some traveling after midnight tonight into the first part of Thursday.

Temperatures for the majority of the Advisory area will rise above freezing during the middle of the day changing any freezing rain/sleet to just a few plain rain showers and drizzle during the afternoon. Stay tuned for updates from The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.