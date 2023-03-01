SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Other than a few showers overnight, and a passing shower/flurry Thursday, the weather is pretty uneventful until later Friday. Details below…

A little unsettled at times, but no significant weather for now

A developing wave of low pressure produces a little rain mainly near and southeast of Syracuse overnight tonight. Other than a lingering lingering shower/bit of drizzle to kick off Thursday much of day ends up dry and fairly mild.

Temperatures are well into the 30s to near 40 for the first part of the day Thursday before slipping back into the low to mid 30s by days end with a steady chilly 10 to 15 mph northwest breeze. There may even be a snow shower or two popping up later Thursday afternoon and evening.

After a tranquil and seasonably chilly Thursday night and start to Friday things begin to change…

The next storm takes shape Friday night into Saturday

We are watching the end of the week and the start of the weekend carefully as the next winter storm is expected to impact the region.

The good news is most of Friday is precipitation free. There may even be some sun to start the day. Friday is not a “school closing” kind of day.

However, confidence continues to grow we’ll see precipitation from the next storm move into the area after 3 or 4 pm Friday and linger into the start of Saturday.

What will fall from the sky? We’re still working that out…

With enough cold air in place, we likely to start with accumulating snow for most of CNY and northern New York. However, milder air will not be that far away, so we are taking the next couple of days to analyze new data and work out when sleet or freezing rain works into the picture.

As of Wednesday evening, at least a few inches of snow appear to be likely across much of CNY Friday night, but 6+ inches is a tougher call due to the uncertainty of whether or not the snow changes to an icy mix/rain Friday night, and if so when.

While we are still a day or so away, it appears areas north of Syracuse are in line to end up with the greatest totals.

We’ll keep you updated!