SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Winter is planning its comeback. After a quiet Saturday morning, snow is back in the picture later in the afternoon. Details below…

Snow on the way Saturday

The snowfall for the upcoming snowstorm will not be the biggest we’ve seen in several years in central New York. The greatest chance for a foot or more of snow would be well south and east into the Catskills and Hudson Valley. Still, we are in line for a plowable snow that slows you down Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Find out our latest thinking on this storm for CNY here.

Some relief early in the week

It looks like our snowstorm tapers to flurries Sunday afternoon and Monday looks to be a quiet day.

There is a mix of clouds and a little sun to start the week with temperatures seasonably chilly for this time of year with low to mid 30s expected.

Another storm heading our way?

Unfortunately, our break from the active weather is only going to last a day.

A new system, another area of low pressure, tracks to our west later Tuesday into Wednesday. The counterclockwise winds around this low bring milder air our way this time. The storm looks to be more of a rain maker for us although the precipitation may briefly start out as some snow in higher elevations and areas east of Syracuse.

This storm also creates more wind for us. First it is out of the southeast so that means higher elevations south of Syracuse and the Tug Hill could see gusts past 40 mph Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. As winds swing into the northwest Wednesday look for lower elevations like Syracuse to see some stronger winds.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.