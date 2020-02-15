Winterfest ice carving begins in downtown Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The winter chill is very much alive in downtown Syracuse, as Winterfest ice carving has begun.

This year it’s moved from Clinton Square to right outside the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.

As a 16-year veteran of Winterfest ice carving, Adam Vural said, “It looks very strange, very odd, very difficult and very dangerous. I’ve done SU stuff, Otto the Orange, buildings, swans, angel fish.”

This year, Vural is creating a “2020” sign with a swan and heart.

Vural says it’s just like cutting through butter, except of course, it melts and you can’t eat it.

He’ll be carving from noon until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, Saturday Feb. 22 and Sunday, Feb. 23, so get out and enjoy it while it’s standing strong.

More from NewsChannel 9: