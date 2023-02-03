SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Winter just got a little more festive! Winterfest at the Syracuse Inner Harbor is coming back on Sunday, February 19 to the Iron Pier building.

In 1985, Winterfest was first celebrated and since, has expanded into the snow celebration that we know today.

With more excitement this year, COR Development and partners are ecstatic about the 38th Annual Winterfest and bringing back the Human Dogsled Race!

The race will be held at the Syracuse Inner Harbor and all proceeds will benefit Helping Hounds Dog Rescue.

“Every year COR’s Winterfest event at the Syracuse Inner Harbor has been a tremendous success. Proceeds from this event will support Helping Hounds Dog Rescue and its mission ‘to providing a compassionate approach to dog rescue by matching homeless dogs from overcrowded shelter systems with a loving home.’ COR is excited to partner once again with Helping Hounds, and the Syracuse Winterfest committee, to host the human dogsled races benefiting Helping Hounds Dog Rescue at Iron Pier. We’d like to thank the public for their generosity, and our local partners for helping make this event such a success, and we welcome all to sign up and join the fun!” Merissa Lynch, Marketing Manager for COR Development

The 2023 Inner Harbor Winterfest events and activities will include the following:

Food Trucks

Ice Carving Demonstrations – Presented by C&S Companies

Solo Stove Fire Pits & S’mores

Family Art Classes with Right Mind Syracuse

Human Dog Sled Race – This year there are three categories offered (see details below)

Craft Beers, Raffles & More with Meier’s Creek Brewing Company, now open at Iron Pier

DJ with Live Music – Skip Clark with 92.1 The Wolf will be joining us again this year to be the official race announcer

“Best Team Spirit / Decorated Sled” contest judged by the Syracuse Crunch

Yard Games & More

How to register

To pre-register for the Human Dogsled Race, click here. You can also call or text 315-632-8134.

Day of registration will be conducted at Iron Pier Apartments inside Meier’s Creek Brewing Company at the Helping Hounds Dog Rescue Table.

COR Development encourages all to participate, whether it’s an organization, family members, or a group of friends!

The times of the races are as follows:

Adult Human Dogsled Team: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Consists of five people: Four pullers or pushers and one rider pulling a sled of the team’s own design

The course is approximately 100 feet

Teams compete in timed, two-team races and the two fastest times in each category will run a second race

Entry fee: $75 per team ($15 a team member)

Age 14-18 Human Dogsled Team: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Consists of four people or less: Three pullers or pushers max and one rider pulling a sled of the team’s own design or store-bought plastic sled

The course is approximately 100 feet

Teams compete in timed, two-team races, and the two fastest times in each category will run a second race

Entry fee: $15 per team

Age 13 and Under Human Dogsled Team: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Consists of four people or less: Three pullers or pushers max and one rider pulling a sled of the team’s own design or store-bought plastic sled

The course is approximately 100 feet

Teams compete in timed, two-team races, and the two fastest times in each category will run a second race

Entry fee: $15 per team

Prizes will be awarded to the three fastest teams and the most funds raised for charity.

A trophy will also be awarded for “Best Team Spirit/Decorated Sled” judged by the Syracuse Crunch.