SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Relatively quiet weather as we gear up for another wintry mess of a storm the end of the week. Details below…

A little unsettled at times, but no significant weather for now

There may even be a snow shower or two popping up later Thursday evening. Little if any accumulation is expected.

After a tranquil and seasonably chilly Thursday night and start to Friday things begin to change…

The next winter storm takes shape late Friday into Saturday

We are watching the end of the week and the start of the weekend carefully as the next winter storm is expected to impact the region.

The good news is most of Friday is precipitation free. There may even be some sun to start the day. Friday is not a “school closing” kind of day.

However, confidence continues to grow we’ll see precipitation from the next storm move into the area after 3 or 4 pm Friday and linger into the start of Saturday. Precipitation likely starts as a rain wet snow mix given temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

What will fall from the sky Friday night?

With enough cold air in place, we likely to start with accumulating snow for most of CNY and northern New York Friday evening. However, milder air will not be that far away, so we think from Syracuse south there is a mix with some sleet and even freezing rain. That means for these areas 2-6” are likely by shortly after sunrise.

Where a mix is less likely, north of Syracuse closer to Watertown, Tug Hill, and North Country where there is a Winter Storm Watch because of the potential 6-10” of snow.

Click here for more details about this latest winter storm.