SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —Snow is back in Central New York but it looks to quickly depart overnight.. Details below…

Here comes the snow

Snow has moved back into Central New York. Initially, temperatures are above freezing so the roads should be wet and not slippery for the Friday evening commute.

The steady snow continues through just past midnight Friday. Temperatures get closer to freezing later this evening, so the travel conditions become a bit slick. Many counties in the region are under Winter Weather Advisories.

As far as accumulations are concerned, look for 1 to 3 inches in the Syracuse area north into Oswego County and stretching east into the Mohawk Valley. However, snowfall totals of 3-5” are possible from the southern part of Onondaga County then back into the Finger Lakes

By Saturday morning, a new area of low pressure is developing off the East Coast and our steady snow will have tapered to lighter snow showers.

Weekend looks pretty quiet but remains chilly

So unfortunately, we are certainly not getting ready to burst into true Spring weather any time soon as we have to deal with temperatures at or below normal into the weekend and beyond the way it looks now.

This of course includes the St. Patrick’s parade in Syracuse on Saturday. Although it looks dry at parade time come Noon, it is rather cloudy and with a bit of a breeze the temperatures in the low 30s will feel more like the low 20s.

Sunday features our best chance for sunshine over the weekend and even a little sun should help our temperatures rise close to 40 degrees, close to normal for mid March.

Heads up for the start of next week…

We encourage you to pay attention to our forecast over the weekend for the Monday-Tuesday timeframe.

Another strong storm is set to hit California to produce more rain and snow in already hard-hit areas and track across the country towards the Northeast.

At this point we’re likely warm enough for a mix of wet snow and rain showers Monday. There would be little accumulation of snow and no impact on travel.

We have to wait and see how this storm evolves because depending on its track and the amount of cold air present, we could have more accumulating snow on our hands that could have more of an impact on our plans. The times to key on for Central New York appear to be Monday night into Tuesday. Along with accumulating snow would be some gusty northwest winds by Tuesday afternoon.

Stay tuned!!!