Wintry weather making its way into CNY

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — As you head out the door this morning, DPW crews will be out on the roads as wintry weather makes its way into our region. NewsChannel9’s Julia LeBlanc was at the Syracuse DPW garage on Canal Street as crews started to make their way out on the roads.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9