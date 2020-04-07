Wishes on hold for Make-A-Wish Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — They grant wishes to critically ill children, but the coronavirus has had a big impact on Make-A-Wish Central New York.

Wishes are now on hold, but there’s something you can do to help brighten the spirits of Make-A-Wish kids and it won’t cost you a dime.

It was a big night of hockey for 6-year-old Gianna who got to drop the puck at a Rangers game. She then got to meet her all-time favorite goalie Henrik Lundqvist.

That was one of the many wishes made possible by Make-A-Wish Central New York. But now wishes, including trips to Disney, Paris and Wrestlemania, are on hold because of COVID-19.

“We hope that time stays on our side, because we deal with a fragile population… unfortunately, it wasn’t the case for two of our kids,” said Diane Kupperman, the president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central New York.

And the other setback during this? This is usually their fundraising season.

But the Make-A-Wish team is still working remotely and still planning.

You can donate to Make-A-Wish — any little bit helps — and here’s something else you can do that won’t cost you anything.

It is hard, you know, it’s the happy and sad of what we do. And for these two kids, it’s hard to know whether COVID was exactly the reason that we weren’t able to fulfill that wish for them and their families… it doesn’t matter when or how it comes, it’s devastating and it re-emphasizes why wishes should never have to wait Diane Kuppermann — President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central New York

You can simply post or upload your message, video, photo, song — whatever you can imagine — and share your message of hope.

Give a shoutout to our CNY kids, the ones whose wishes were in the process and kids who are still dreaming about their wishes are going to be… It means so much, not only to them, and they are fun to look at. Diane Kuppermann — President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Central New York

Share on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and tag @makeawishcny and @MakeAWish and include #WishesAreWaiting.