SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It was record breaking warmth in Syracuse. Enjoy more summer-like weather for Friday into the weekend but by Saturday and Sunday there should be a few showers or storms around.

REST OF THIS WEEK:

High pressure down at the ground and in the upper atmosphere is taking up residence from the Great Lakes into the Northeast. This ‘blocked’ pattern has held back all other weather systems right throughout the week so far!

There will be some subtle changes to our weather Friday as this blocking pattern slowly begins to break down. Winds in the lower atmosphere are turning into the southeast and Atlantic moisture creeps north. Some spots south of Syracuse may start Friday with some low clouds but they would burn off quickly in the morning. Those low clouds would give way to some fair cumulus clouds by afternoon.

Temperatures again should make it into the 80s Friday and there is also a noticeable increase in humidity too! However, the temperatures should come up just short of the record high of 86° set in 2004

THE WEEKEND:

The threat for showers is slim to nil through Friday, so it’s probably not until the weekend that the odds of a few spotty showers and storms goes up. On Saturday, some moisture from a system over the Southeast US continues to creep north. That means our air becomes even more humid and the daytime heating should lead to a few hit or miss showers in the afternoon.

The best chance for showers and storms over the weekend is likely on Sunday as not only will we have the warmth and more humidity but also an approaching cold front.

Enjoy the continued spoiling by Mother Nature, so keep the shades handy in the short term but be prepared to use the umbrella at time over the weekend.