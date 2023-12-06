CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A lot of pet parents are worried about the mysterious dog sickness spreading across the country.

The symptoms are similar to kennel cough, but veterinarians say it can last for weeks and even lead to pneumonia or death.

As of now, there are no reported cases in New York that we’re aware of. However, some businesses aren’t waiting to boost safety protocols.

The Owner of Sit Means Sit Syracuse, David Wilbert, tells NewsChannel 9 that protecting pups is one of their priorities.

“We have 100 plus dogs coming in here a week,” he said.

Wilbert doesn’t want any of them to get sick. So, he and his team are trying to put clients at ease.

“A lot of the stuff that we’re working on now is just airflow,” said Wilbert.

They have machines ionizing the air, disinfectant spray they use daily, and something called a fogger, which they use quarterly after the dogs have gone home.

“It essentially puts this huge mist in the air,” he said. “This will kill anything on contact for a couple of months.”

None of it is new. Wilbert says they’ve been doing all of this since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, he hopes it’ll keep this dog virus out of the building if it does end up moving into Central New York.

As for your dog, veterinarians say you should make sure they’re up to date on all their vaccines.

If you think they’re sick or they seem off, don’t wait, call your vet.