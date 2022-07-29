OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– HarborFest in all its glory returned to the Port City this weekend after a three-year pandemic pause. Oswego’s biggest event of the year kicked off Thursday with rides, food vendors, music, and more!

The festival is a family tradition for so many Central New Yorkers, including Jim Bell whose family business has been a vendor at HarborFest for 15 years.

“It’s awesome, it’s incredible to see it after a couple years of not having it, you know to see everybody back like it’s normal we love it,” he said.

Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn has been dishing out homemade kettle corn for 22 years. Bell can remember the days of working alongside his grandfather at the Oswego Farmers Market.

“Just making the kettle corn with a paddle and him screaming, ‘we’re popping now Ma’ and he’s just so loud and I’ve just learned a lot from him.” Jim Bell, Ma & Pa’s Kettle Corn

He now gets to pass those life lessons to his son who’s been working the stand since he was a little kid.

“I used to do it all, I used to make the popcorn back there when I was little,” James Bell said.

HarborFest is not only a tradition for the Bell family but also for Patrick Dugan who remembers coming to the festival since it first began. Now he’s able to share those fond memories with his two granddaughters.

“It’s just a lot of fun, I try to come in the afternoon for the rides for the children and go to the concert at night up in the park,” he said.

A summertime staple for the Port City and everyone can agree, it’s good to be back!

HarborFest runs through Sunday, July 31. The fireworks extravaganza is scheduled for 9:30pm on Saturday, July 30. For more information click here.