With holiday season right around the corner, now is not the time to get complacent about COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — As the weather cools down and we head into flu season, it’s been said all along that we’ll likely see a rise in COVID-19 cases. With the holidays right around the corner, the Madison County Public Health Director says now is not the time to be complacent.

“It’s also holiday season,” Eric Faisst, Public Health Director for Madison County, said. “This is the time to get together with family and I likewise want to get together with my family. Recognize that you may not be able to do those large family gatherings, but you can still keep it small and intimate with your immediate family.”

Faisst also encourages people to be diligent about wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home if you’re feeling sick.

