With Love teaching restaurant being reworked

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College’s With Love teaching restaurant on Syracuse’s North Side is being reworked.

It has been closed for a while, but NewsChannel 9’s Jeff Kulikowsky found out that it is not shutting down, but going through a transition.

“It’s less about what wasn’t working and more about where the opportunities now lie,” said Anastasia Urtz, the interim provost and senior vice president. “So, we are in a different moment in time in the life of the city, there are a number of exciting new initiatives underway.”

One of the biggest is the Salt City Market on South Salina Street, which will now have a partnership with the OCC teaching restaurant.

“One thing we heard continually from every single entrepreneur is that this is fantastic, except when I leave here I have no where to go to continue,” said Adam Sudmann, the market manager at Salt City Market. “It’s such a leap to run a brick and mortar business.”

Sudmann used to run With Love before moving over to the Salt City Market, which is set to open in November with eight up and coming food merchants.

“That means for every person we said come on in there are quite a few people that we said not at this time, those are still really interesting and powerfully talented people and we want to have a means that we can continue to work with them,” said Sudmann.

Urtz said that they are trying to do more to help advance the entrepreneurs.

In regards to With Love, Sudmann said, “It’ll be a commissary kitchen where people can sort of come in 24/7 and create their food, cook or bake for events off site. It’ll also hold events in this space.”

The on-campus programs are still in development, especially with the spring semester already in full swing.

As for With Love, it won’t have set hours, but keep an eye on social media for various events to be held there.

