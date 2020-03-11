With no confirmed coronavirus cases in Onondaga County, Governor asked about Syracuse Parade: “Why would you close it down?”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Again Wednesday, the Onondaga County Executive reaffirmed that the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade is still planned, despite other cities around the country calling theirs off because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

After first sharing his stance with NewsChannel 9 on Tuesday, County Executive Ryan McMahon had the same position in an interview with “Ted & Amy in the Morning” on radio station 93Q.

NewsChannel 9’s reporting on Tuesday was the inspiration for New York Post reporter Bernadette Hogan asking Governor Andrew Cuomo about Onondaga County’s position to keep its parade plans.

Governor Cuomo told her, “You have to look at the situation in that locality. Because, you do have different situations across the state. If you have a very low density of cases, low density of case load, you can argue ‘why would you close it down? You just have a few cases.'”

With Onondaga County, there are zero cases. There are also no cases in any neighboring county.

The County Executive reminds the community if someone tests positive for COVID-19, the parade would be reconsidered in consultation with the City of Syracuse, the Onondaga County Health Department and emergency management.

The parade’s president reminds people who are uncomfortable attending the parade, watching it on television is a good alternative.

NewsChannel 9 will broadcast the St. Patrick’s Parade on Saturday, March 14 beginning at noon.

