With prices at the pump high, here’s how much extra your holiday travel will cost this year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Before you hop in the car to your family’s holiday festivities, you’re more than likely going to have to fill up your gas tank. When you pull up to the gas station the high prices can be quite frustrating.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.41. For non-members at Byrne Dairy in East Syracuse, a gallon of gas will cost you $3.45.

The national average for the past two years are as follows:

2020 $2.26 2019 $2.69 Data from U.S. Energy Information Administration

That’s more than a dollar difference compared to the national average this year. So how much will it cost you to get to your destination this holiday season? Take a look below for round trip prices to popular holiday destinations for Central New Yorkers.

Rochester $22.64 Buffalo $40.65 Albany $36 Prices based on data from U.S. Energy Information Administration

To put that into perspective, back in 2019 before the pandemic, those trips would have cost you $18, $32, and $29 respectively.

It’s inevitable that we’re all going to be spending more this holiday season, but spending it together with family makes it all worth it.