With the power of social media, Teddy Bear owner is found

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Through the power of social media, a lost Teddy Bear will find its way home.

On Sunday, the Sherwood Inn in Skaneateles posted on Facebook looking to help this Teddy Bear find its family after the staff found it in the lobby.

The post was shared 11,000 times.

By Monday morning, the hotel staff had tracked down the owner.

The hotel staff said they’re touched and overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. The owner of a UPS store in Skaneateles reached out to the Sherwood Inn offering to ship the Teddy Bear home free of charge.

In the meantime, the Teddy Bear will be fed well, have plenty of naps in their comfy beds, and watch some TV.