Wolcott man charged with Grand Larceny for stealing four jet skis

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has charged Brian S. Cuatt, 29 of Wolcott, with Grand Larceny in the third degree.

Cuatt was taken into custody July 14 on a felony arrest warrant linked to thefts that happened in May.

Cuatt allegedly stole four jet skis and two trailers that were valued at approximately $30,000 on May 28 and May 29 from a business in the Town of Fayette.

After being taken into custody, police found Cuatt was in possession of suboxone and was operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

He’s been further charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree, two counts of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 2nd degree, and a Warrant for Violation of Parole.

The jet skis and trailers were recovered in Wayne and Cayuga counties. There are pending charges against the individuals in possession of the stolen items.

Cuatt was arraigned in the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded without bail. He’s due to appear in the Town of Fayette Court on Friday.