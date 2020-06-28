Wolcott men arrested for $900 worth of illegal fireworks

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The crack down on illegal fireworks is lighting up after three people were arrested with almost $1,000 worth of illegal fireworks Saturday.

According to New York State Police, three people were arrested after they were found with about $900 worth of illegal fireworks in Broome County.

The group was pulled over during a routine traffic stop around noon on Saturday along I-81 in Kirkwood, and that’s when troopers found the fireworks.

Leo Tryon and Garrett Lavalley, both from Wolcott, now face misdemeanor charges for unlawfully dealing with fireworks. The third person, whose identity was not released, faces a violation charge for possessing a firework. All three were issued appearance tickets.

Fireworks going off throughout the night has been a recent problem for the city of Syracuse.

Yes, I still hear fireworks too, but we’re making progress. Thank you @SyracusePolice @syracuseFD and NBD. More work to be done.💥 pic.twitter.com/jNxgtZKWjD — Ben Walsh (@BenWalsh44) June 27, 2020

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh reports Syracuse Police has responded to 632 firework complaints this year and they have made 11 arrests. Despite the increase in enforcement, fireworks can still be heard throughout the city almost every night.

A public meeting regarding the fireworks in Syracuse is scheduled for Monday, June 29 at 5:30 p.m.

