Wolff’s Biergarten reopening all locations on Tuesday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Wolff’s Biergarten will reopen on Tuesday, after temporarily closing over coronavirus concerns.

The owner says encouraging state coronavirus numbers factored in the decision to reopen all locations at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The restaurants closed after they faced challenges with maintaining proper health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing, in a crowded environment. They say enhanced safety guidelines will be enforced.