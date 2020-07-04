Wolff’s Biergarten temporarily closes all locations amid rising COVID-19 concerns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All Wolff’s Biergarten locations have temporarily been closed as of July 4, due to COVID-19.

Wolff’s Biergarten’s owner, Matt Baumgartner, posted a message to their Facebook page to announce the news.

The post reads, “The reason for closing temporarily is that bars do not feel safe right now. Its defining characteristic was a fun, close social atmosphere, with people packed together and cheering for their favorite teams. That’s not possible right now.”

Wolff’s in Syracuse reopened with special guidelines in place on June 12, but according to the Facebook post, “… many people just don’t follow the rules. We’ve tried asking nicely and even firmly, but when people get excited and have been drinking, they either forget to follow the rules or don’t care.”

Before the temporary closure, Wolff’s Biergarten was operating at half capacity, masks were required when not sitting at a table and parties were limited to ten people.

With the number of COVID-19 cases rising across the country, the owner of Wolff’s does not feel it is safe to open his bar, nor the right thing to do right now.

We, along with other local restaurants, are seeing a rise of COVID cases within our own teams, and it just doesn’t feel safe for our employees, and our guests. The model put in place for bars and restaurants just doesn’t work right now. And I do not want to contribute to the growing cases we are seeing around the country. Matt Baumgartner, Wolff’s Biergarten, Owner

Wolff’s Biergarten has four locations across New York State, one in Syracuse, Albany, Schenectady and Troy, and all of them have been temporarily closed starting on July 4, according to the bar’s Facebook page. No reopen date has been announced.