Woman accused of killing 93-year-old due back in court in December

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The woman accused of torturing a 93-year-old to death at the Skyline Apartments appeared before a judge Thursday morning in Onondaga County Criminal Court.

23-year-old Victoria Afet was in and out of court in less than five minutes on Thursday. She was brought in by court officers, showed no emotion, and did not talk. Afet’s attorney and the assistant DA talked with the judge and decided to adjourn the case.

A new hearing has been scheduled for December 7th. As for what happens at that next court hearing, is unknown. The assistant DA declined to go on camera, but said off camera that the next steps in the case could possibly be discussed or they could come to an agreement, or go to trial. Afet’s attorney also declined going on camera and commenting on the case.

