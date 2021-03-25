Woman accused of murdering 93-year-old in Syracuse has long arrest record

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the past year, Victoria Afet, the woman accused of murdering 93-year-old Connie Tuori, has been in trouble with the law multiple times. Below is a timeline of her run-ins, provided by the Syracuse Police Department:

  • 3/7/20: Punched and kicked victim. Appearance ticket issued
  • 4/10/20: Steals car – Not apprehended
  • 5/28/20: Larceny from Rite Aid. Pulls knife on a person when confronted
  • 6/6/20: Broke window with a hammer. Released on own recognizance
  • 6/11/20: Petit larceny at Dollar Tree. Issued appearance ticket
  • 6/16/20: Charged in Rite Aid incident. Bail set
  • 7/16/20: Pleads to larceny. Sentenced to time served and three years probation
  • 8/16/20: Gets into a fight with a male on Highland Street and stabs victim in the head. Victim is uncooperative
  • 8/22/20: Smashes victim’s head on a tree on Highland Street. Bail is set
  • 8/31/20: Violation of probation filed
  • 10/1/20: Additional arraignment. Bail set
  • 10/22/20: Charged with theft of a car from 4/10/20 after DNA evidence comes back
  • 1/13/21: Sentenced to 9 months for violation of probation
  • 1/29/21: Released from prison; credit for time served
  • 2/2/21: Uncooperative assault victim appears for grand jury and Afet is indicted
  • 2/18/21: Afet fails to appear
  • 2/18/21 at 4:30 p.m.: Strong arm robbery of 74-year-old woman at Skyline Apartments. There is surveillance video
  • 2/18/21 at 10 p.m.: Afet charged with robbery and booked at the Onondaga County Justice Center
  • 2/19/21: Arraigned in City Court. People request $50,000 bail. The defendant is released with no bail set by the judge
  • 2/25/21: Failure to appear and Bench Warrant issued
  • 2/26/21: Indictment for assault reported
  • 2/26/21: Connie Tuori murdered
  • 2/26/21: Stole a friend’s car. From New York State Police: Unauthorized Use of a motor vehicle 3rd degree ( for operating a 2005 Honda Civic that was reported stolen from the Town of DeWitt). Charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd degree
  • 2/28/21:Steals and crashes another car. Caught by New York State Police. Booked into Justice Center, no bail. From New York State Police: Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd degree (she was operating a stolen vehicle from the city of Syracuse). Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree (possession of 1.5 grams of methamphetamine). Violating State Sanitary Code (possession of 9 grams of cannabis derivatives including hash oil, and THC)

