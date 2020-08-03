Woman accused of stabbing another woman on Cliffside Drive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a stabbing.
Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 100-block of Cliffside Drive for a stabbing. There, police found a 21-year-old woman who had multiple lacerations to her head and back. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
After an investigation, police arrested Carla Wilson, 44, on assault and weapons charges.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Rep. Brindisi calls on FCC to expand broadband internet access
- Gun, marijuana found after traffic stop
- Paige’s Butterfly Run Going Virtual in 2020
- Governor okays booze-infused ice cream and frozen desserts
- New York reopens, but jobs returning slowly
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App