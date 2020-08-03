Woman accused of stabbing another woman on Cliffside Drive

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is investigating a stabbing.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 100-block of Cliffside Drive for a stabbing. There, police found a 21-year-old woman who had multiple lacerations to her head and back. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

After an investigation, police arrested Carla Wilson, 44, on assault and weapons charges.

