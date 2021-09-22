Woman airlifted to Syracuse with head injury after Watertown shooting

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown resident was airlifted to Syracuse last night after a shooting within the city.

City of Watertown Detective Lieutenant Joseph R. Donoghue Sr., confirmed early Wednesday morning in a press release that a shooting took place on September 21. According to Detective Donoghue, this was after uniformed patrol officers were dispatched to a domestic incident on Main Street in Watertown.

Specifically, as officers exited patrol vehicles at the scene, they heard a single gunshot, which came from the front of the residence. Officers then found a 23-year-old unconscious female with a head injury on the front porch.

The woman was treated at the scene by Watertown Fire Department firefighters and Guilfoyle Ambulance personnel. She was then transported to Samaritan Medical Center and later airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The Watertown Police Department has recovered the weapon from the scene and detectives have conducted interviews with witnesses. However, Detective Donoghue confirmed that there is no threat to the public and the incident remains under investigation.

An update is expected to be released later in the day on September 22. ABC50 will update this story with additional details as they are released.