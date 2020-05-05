Woman arrested after crashing car with a child in the backseat

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County Sheriffs responded to a motor vehicle accident on State Street Road in the Town of Throop on Monday, May 4 at 9:25 p.m.

Upon investigation, deputies say Ashley M. Gotham, 29, of Port Byron was driving a 2006 Toyota Sienna south on State Street Road/NYS Route 38 when she left the roadway ending up in a ditch.

The other occupant of the vehicle was a 5-year-old child.

Neither were injured.

Gotham was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and arrested for multiple charges including no license, driving while ability impaired drugs (misdemeanor), endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor), and aggravated DWI with a child 1st offense (class E felony).