Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Woman arrested after crashing car with a child in the backseat

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County Sheriffs responded to a motor vehicle accident on State Street Road in the Town of Throop on Monday, May 4 at 9:25 p.m.

Upon investigation, deputies say Ashley M. Gotham, 29, of Port Byron was driving a 2006 Toyota Sienna south on State Street Road/NYS Route 38 when she left the roadway ending up in a ditch.

The other occupant of the vehicle was a 5-year-old child.

Neither were injured.

Gotham was evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert and arrested for multiple charges including no license, driving while ability impaired drugs (misdemeanor), endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor), and aggravated DWI with a child 1st offense (class E felony).

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected