Woman arrested after roll-over crash in Skaneateles

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WWTI) — State police responded to a rollover crash on Jordan Road in Skaneateles on September 4.

After arriving at the scene police discovered that a 2004 Jeep, operated by 35-year-old Stephanie G. Wild, from Skaneateles had swerved to avoid an unknown animal in the roadway which caused the vehicle to exit the roadway and overturn.

Wild was then evaluated by EMS who reported the driver had no injuries.

Wild was placed under arrest for DWAI-Drugs and was transported to SP Elbridge for processing. She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Skaneateles Town Court on September 22.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Skaneateles Fire Department and Saves ambulance.