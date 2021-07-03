Woman arrested after shooting handgun at people in DeWitt Saturday morning, police say

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early Saturday morning DeWitt Police responded to Caton Drive for a reported fight in progress.

When police arrived, multiple gunshots were heard and a black suburban was seen driving away, officials say. Police followed the vehicle with the pursuit ending in Cicero.

The driver of the suburban Hasha Outley and the passenger Steffanie Perry were taken into custody, police say.

The DeWitt Police Department’s investigation revealed that Outley was involved in a dispute with multiple people on Caton Drive and then left.

They say that she then returned and began shooting a handgun at the victims while in a parking lot off of Caton Drive.

Outley was arrested and charged and held at the Justice Center pending arraignment. Perry was released without being charged in regards to the incident.