WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 30-year-old Carthage woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly writing over $2,900 in bad checks at lumber stores in Jefferson and Oswego counties.

New York State Police charged Brittany Standridge with four counts of issuing bad checks, a count of fourth-degree grand larceny and two counts of petit larceny.

She is charged with issuing four bad checks on four different occasions that were returned for insufficient funds for over $2,900.00 in tools at various White’s Lumber and Building Supplies Stores.

In regards to the Watertown and Clayton Stores in Jefferson County, she was issued appearance tickets ordering her to appear in Jefferson County CAP Court at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

In regards to the incident at the Pulaski Store in Oswego County, she was issued an appearance ticket ordering her to appear in Oswego County CAP Court at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.