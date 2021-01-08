Woman arrested for having illegal assault weapon in her Clay home

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police arrested a 41-year-old woman on weapons charges Thursday.
New York State Police responded to a home at 8336 Falcone Drive in Clay for a report of a suicidal person. When troopers arrived, they found Billie Jo Britton barricaded in her bedroom. Troopers attempted to communicate with Britton, and then entered the bedroom.
Britton jumped out a window and fled, but was apprehended after a foot chase. In the bedroom, police found several long guns. After a search, they found 16 long guns and two illegal assault weapons.
Britton was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, Failure to Store Firearms 1st degree, and Resisting Arrest.
