Woman arrested for having illegal assault weapon in her Clay home

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police arrested a 41-year-old woman on weapons charges Thursday.

New York State Police responded to a home at 8336 Falcone Drive in Clay for a report of a suicidal person. When troopers arrived, they found Billie Jo Britton barricaded in her bedroom. Troopers attempted to communicate with Britton, and then entered the bedroom.

Britton jumped out a window and fled, but was apprehended after a foot chase. In the bedroom, police found several long guns. After a search, they found 16 long guns and two illegal assault weapons.

Britton was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, Failure to Store Firearms 1st degree, and Resisting Arrest.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9