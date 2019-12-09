Woman arrested on drunk driving charges after crashing car into tree in Homer

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old woman was arrested after driving drunk in the Town of Homer.
Officers were called to State Route 281 just before midnight on December 6th. They say Hannah Potter was heading south when she crossed into the northbound lane of traffic before going off the road and hitting a tree head-on.
Potter was taken to Guthrie Medical Center for facial injuries, but is expected to recover.
The Sheriff’s Office says Potter has been convicted of drunk driving in the past. She’s due back in court for this charge on December 17th.
