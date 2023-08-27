ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman was arrested after attacking cars with a meat cleaver in an Aldi parking lot in Ithaca on Wednesday.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers received multiple calls about a person attacking cars with a meat cleaver in an Aldi parking lot on Aug. 23. Callers initially told the police that a person was waving a meat cleaver in the air and acting disorderly in an area that had a lot of people present. Callers also told the police that the person was using the meat cleaver to try to break windows, slash tires, and cause other damage to multiple vehicles parked in the parking lot.

Officers arrived at the 505 Third Street location just after 1 p.m. and quickly located the subject they had received calls about. Officers arrested an Ithaca woman, and she was charged with disorderly conduct. The Ithaca Police Department reported that the woman was taken into custody safely and without incident.

The woman was taken to Cayuga Medical Center for a mental health evaluation following her arrest.