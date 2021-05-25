Woman charged after leaving two-year-old son in home alone in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rome Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to McAvoy Avenue for welfare check on Wednesday, May 19.

When officers arrived they spoke with the caller who said they believed their was a small child left alone inside the residence.

Officers located a two-year-old female in the residence who was in fact alone.

Child Protective Services was contacted while officers waited two hours for a guardian to arrive. No adult arrived and after investigation, officers learned the child’s mother is Jessica A. Turley.

The child was taken to Rome Memorial Hospital for evaluation and eventually custody was transferred to Oneida County Protective Services.

Two days later, Turley was located at Turning Stone Casino. She was taken into custody on an unrelated Bench Warrant out of the City of Rome.

In addition, she was charged with Abandonment of a Child, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Non-Support of a Child in the first degree.

She was transported to Oneida County Correctional Facility for CAP arraignment.