Woman charged with arson in connection to Ithaca church fire

SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) – Aleksey Bushmich, 32, of Spencer, N.Y., has been charged after an investigation into multiple structure fires in Tioga and Tompkins counties.

On August 10, 2020, at about 7:27 p.m., the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a possible arson and structure fire of a business located on Ithaca Road in the Town of Spencer. An additional fire at the Gospel Church in Ithaca on Danby Road was also ruled suspicious and similar in nature.

During the investigation, the Tioga County Sheriff’s office alleges Bushmich “was involved with and responsible for setting both reported structure fires.”

Bushmich has been charged with Arson in the third degree, a class C Felony, Burglary in the third degree, a class D Felony, Criminal Contempt in the first degree, a class E Felony, and Criminal Mischief in the second degree a class D Felony against:

Additional charges are pending against Bushmich in connection to the arson investigation at the Gospel Church of Ithaca which was conducted by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

Also during the course of the investigation, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office says Bushmich was also involved in ongoing family offenses and criminal complaints throughout the Town of Spencer. This resulted in additional charges of two counts of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree, class E Felonies, 4 counts of Criminal Contempt in the second degree, class A Misdemeanors, three counts of Petit Larceny, class A Misdemeanors, and Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree, a class A Misdemeanor.

Bushmich was arraigned before Justice Patrick Hogan who was sitting as the Tioga County CAP Court Justice. Bushmich was remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $25,000 bail or $50,000 bond.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and FIU (Forensic Identification Unit), Ithaca Police Department, New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control (OFPC), Spencer Fire Department and Spencer EMS, Candor Fire Department, Owego Fire Department, Halsey Valley Fire Department, West Danby and Dandy Fire Departments, and the Tioga County Fire Investigation Team.