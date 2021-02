CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman died Saturday afternoon in a crash at the intersection of Weatheridge Drive and West Genesee Street.

Patricia Kenefic, 88, pulled away from a stop sign out to West Genesee Street in front of another car. The diver was unable to avoid hitting her.

Kenefic was taken to the hospital where she later died.

There were no other injuries and the investigation is ongoing.