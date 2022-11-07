SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police.

Police say that on Sunday, November 6 around 1:11 a.m., they were called to the 3000 block of S. Salina Street for a car crash that involved a person.

After police arrived on the scene, they found 49-year-old Alvina Grant who had been hit by a car. She was taken to Upstate Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The car that hit Grant left the scene following the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.