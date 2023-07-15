THERESA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dawn Sharpstene, a 63-year-old Town of Theresa native, was killed after she struck a tree head-on in her vehicle yesterday, July 14.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash near 40009 County Route 21 around 3:30 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, patrols found Sharpstene deceased in her Chevrolet S10 Blazer, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sharpstene appeared as if she was driving southbound when she drifted off the left shoulder of the road, striking the tree. A passerby first discovered the accident, and there is no indication of any other vehicles being involved, said the Sheriff’s Office.

The exact cause of the crash is not known and is under investigation.