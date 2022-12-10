NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County 911 Center received a call from a passerby on November 30, around 10 p.m.

Traveling down Elm Street in the town of New Hartford, they said there was a woman laying in the road, in the vicinity of Brooks Lane. They claimed she was suffering from injuries.

The New Hartford Police Department as well as the Willowvale Fire Department and Edwards Ambulance were sent to the area to find the woman.

According to the NHPD, upon arrival, police located a 30-year-old female who had sustained a serious physical injury. At that time, the identity of the female was unknown to police. Now, she has been identified as 30-year-old Martha M. Staring, of Sauquait.

Staring was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital by ambulance, and then the NHPD began their investigation.

“The scene was processed by an Evidence Technician and New Hartford Police Investigators with the assistance of patrol officers began to canvass the area for any potential evidence,” said NHPD.

After being transferred to the Intensive Care Unit, Staring died as a result of her injuries from the incident.

The circumstances behind what happened to Staring are still under investigation by the New Hartford Police Criminal Investigation Division.

More information will be available as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The New Hartford Police Criminal Investigation Division at 315-724-7111.