SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse Police officer was on patrol around 11:36 p.m. on May 11, when the officer heard shots in the area of Bellevue Avenue.

Police units arrived to the 900 block of Bellevue Avenue where they found a 22-year-old female on the front porch of a home, with a shot to the torso.

She was taken to Upstate Hospital by AMR and is in stable condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.