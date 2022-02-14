SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident that happened on Sunday evening on Brewerton Road in Mattydale. They report that a woman was hit by a 2004 Jeep Cherokee after attempting to cross the street near Malden Road.

The sheriff’s office says they arrived on the scene around 6:09 p.m. when they encountered an unconscious adult woman in the road with severe injuries. She was then transported to Upstate University Hospital and is listed in critical condition. A 23-year-old man from WIlliamstown was driving the car and is cooperating with deputies as they investigate the accident, which is active and ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Check back here for updates as they become available.