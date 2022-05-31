(WSYR-TV) — A Utica woman is in critical condition after getting hit by a pickup truck in Canastota Saturday night, the Canastota Police Department said.

May 28, around 8:42 p.m., a woman in her mid 40s was walking along South Peterboro St when a black truck hit her and drove off, according to CPD. The woman suffered head trauma along with other major injuries and was taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where was last listed in critical condition.

Police say they will not release information about the victim nor the suspect, but they have located the truck and are investigating the driver.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Canastota Police Department at 315- 697-2240, and police want to reminder anyone with information that calls can be kept confidential.